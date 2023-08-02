Nuh violence: VHP to hold protest in Noida today; check routes to avoid

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing organisation, plans to hold a "major demonstration" in Noida today to protest against the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh. The VHP alleges that the people of a particular community attacked pilgrims during a religious procession organised by its youth wing, the Bajrang Dal, to the ancient Nallhad Shiv Temple in Nuh.

"In the violence, hundreds of vehicles have been damaged and set on fire. Two police home guards have died, while pilgrims, Bajrang Dal workers have been injured," VHP's Noida Mahanagar mantri Dinesh said on Tuesday, according to a PTI report.

Routes to avoid today in Noida

The protest march would start from the Noida stadium in Sector 21A and will move towards Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16, where an effigy would be burnt. Meanwhile, restrictions under CrPC section 144 are placed in Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The restrictions do not allow unlawful assembly of more than four people, or holding of rallies, protests, or processions, without prior permission from the police authorities, according to an official order which is in effect from July 20 till August 3.

Nuh violence: All you need to know

Six people, including two home guards, were killed and several others injured in Nuh following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on Monday. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence so far and warned that those guilty will not be spared.

"116 people have been arrested in the Nuh case. Today they will be taken on remand and questioned. On the basis of this, rest of the culprits will also be nabbed soon, no one will be spared. I appeal to all the citizens to maintain peace in the state," he mentioned in a tweet.

A total of 20 paramilitary forces and 30 Haryana Police units have been deployed in the State.

As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop. On Tuesday, a mosque was attacked in the Sector 57 area of Gurugram, leading to the death of its naib imam.

Security has been strengthened in areas joining Nuh including Faridabad, Gurugram, Palwal, Delhi.

Also Read: Haryana violence: Schools, colleges shut in Sohna; eatery set on fire in Gurugram