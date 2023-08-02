Haryana violence: Schools, colleges shut in Sohna; eatery set on fire in Gurugram

All educational institutions in the Sohna sub-division of Gurugram will remain closed on Wednesday amid communal unrest in the area due to Monday’s clashes in Nuh, the district administration announced on Tuesday.

"In order to avoid any untoward incident and ensure the safety of students, it is deemed necessary to close all Government and private educational institutions in the Sohna sub-division of district Gurugram on August 2, 2023, in view of the prevailing circumstances," the order stated.

Five people, including an imam and two guards, have been killed in the violence that erupted on Monday. The violence spread from Nuh to Gurugram within a few hours. Clashes in Haryana's Nuh broke out on Monday after a procession led by Hindu groups passing through the district was attacked.

Haryana violence: Latest updates

1. A mob on Tuesday set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur, a day after clashes erupted between two groups in Haryana's Nuh district during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession.

2. The district administration on August 1 issued an advisory requesting the general public to refrain from posting any content on social media that may hurt the religious sentiments of any individual or threaten religious harmony.

3. “[In] exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974), and in the interest of public safety and security, hereby order that all fuel stations operating in Gurugram district are strictly prohibited from selling loose petrol/diesel to any person (except for emergency purposes) with immediate effect,” an order issued by Gurugram district magistrate Nishant Yadav read.

4. Denying claims that work from home for employees was imposed in Gurugram in light of clashes, the Gurugram Police on Tuesday asked people not to spread rumours. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), police said that all offices in the city are open and in operation. "We condemn such information spreading rumours..All offices are open and working, no restrictions on commuting anywhere within & out of gurugram. Appeal to everyone.. kindly refrain to spread rumors and misinformation please," the post read.

5. The two home guards who were killed have been identified as Neeraj and Gurusevak. They were part of the Gurugram Police Team which came under attack as they were reaching Nuh. The others who died in the clashes include Shakti (35), a shop owner in Nuh, and Abhishek (24), a resident of Panipat who took part in the VHP procession.

6. While all schools and colleges in Gurugram were closed on Tuesday, the district administration said that they will remain open like normal days on August 2 except for Sohna sub-division.

7. On Monday, mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday. Prohibitory orders were clamped in the adjoining districts.

8. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called the Nuh attack a part of a larger conspiracy, while the VHP demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency. "No rioter will be spared," he said. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij also claimed the violence was "engineered".

9. CM Khattar said 16 paramilitary and 30 Haryana Police companies are deployed in Nuh, where 44 FIRs were registered and 70 people taken into custody.

10. At least 120 vehicles were damaged in Nuh. Fifty of them, including eight belonging to police, were set ablaze as mobs tried to stop the VHP's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra to some temples in the district, officials said. Security has been tightened at temples and mosques, an official said.

(With PTI inputs)

