Odd-even scheme in Delhi: Check dates, fines, timings, rules, exemptions

Delhi odd-even rule: The odd-even rule kicked off in Delhi on November 4 at 8 am. This is for the third-time the odd-even rule has come into force in the national capital. Odd-even rule in Delhi was implemented for the first time from January 1-15 and then from April 15-30 in 2016.

Under the 'odd-even scheme', vehicles with odd registration number will be allowed on odd days. And on even days, only vehicles with even number would be allowed.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel was found in violating the odd-even rule by driving an SUV with an odd last digit. 'This scheme is just a gimmick, they(Delhi Govt) themselves say pollution is due to stubble burning,then how does this scheme help? I am ready to pay the fine for violation', Goel said.

Later, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot met Goel with a bouquet of flower, urging him not to violate the rule as it was aimed at bringing down pollution.

Here are top-10 important rules, exemptions, timings to keep in mind to avoid penalties:

1. Since the odd-even scheme is starting from November 4, therefore, cars with even numbers will be allowed on the road on this day. Next day, on November 5, cars with odd-numbers would be allowed on Delhi road. This will go on till November 14.

2. Cars with even number would be allowed to drive on the roads of Delhi in the following dates- Nov4 (Monday), Nov 6 (Wednesday), Nov 8 (Friday), Nov 12 (Tuesday) and Nov 14 (Thursday). Whereas, the odd-number cars could drive in these dates--Nov 5 (Tuesday), Nov 7 (Thursday), Nov 9 (Saturday), Nov 11 (Monday), Nov 13 (Wednesday) and Nov 15 (Friday).

3. If anyone violates odd-even rule then a fine of Rs 4,000 would be charged. Earlier, the penalty was Rs 2,000 for the violation. The hike in penalty has been suggested by the Transport department as per the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

However, once a person is issued a chalan for violating the rule, he will not receive another chalan during the same day. It must be noted that cars from other states will also face fine if found violating Delhi's odd-even scheme.

4. The odd-even scheme will be applicable in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.

5. Exempted vehicles during odd-even scheme: Two Wheelers, Women drivers alone or with child up to 12 years of age, Private vehicles with school children in uniform (only during school timings), Vehicles with person/s with physical disabilities, electric vehicles.

Vehicles of VVIPs/VIPs (Prime Minister, President, Vice President, Governors, Chief Justice Of India, Lok Sabha speaker, Union Ministers, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Leaders of Opposition, vehicles of chief ministers of states and union territories, vehicles of Supreme Court Judges, UPSC Chairperson, Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha,Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Judges of Delhi High Court, Lokayukta) Emergency enforcement, defence, paramilitary and embassy vehicles

6. The following will not be exempted from the odd-even scheme in Delhi:

Four-wheeled vehicles driven by men, private CNG vehicles

Non-Goods vehicles from other states, MLAs of other states

7. Cab aggregators Ola and Uber have said that they will deactivate surge pricing during the 12-day odd-even road rationing scheme.

8. The Delhi government has said that it is going to hire 2,000 private buses to boost public transport system during the odd-even scheme. Currently, around 5,600 buses are run by DTC and DIMTS under Cluster scheme.

9. During odd-even rule in Delhi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will conduct 61 additional trips and a total of 5,100 trips through 294 trains.

10. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered staggered office timings at all Delhi government offices. The offices of various departments of the Delhi government will open at 9.30 AM and 10.30 AM, he said.

