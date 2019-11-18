Odd-even scheme in Delhi: Govt to decide on extension today as air quality improves

The Delhi government is scheduled to decide on Monday whether the odd-even scheme would be continued in the days ahead. There was speculation earlier that the odd-even rule that came to an end on November 15 would be extended beyond its final date amid increasing air pollution in Delhi. On its last day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference and announced that a decision would be taken on November 18.

The chief minister had said that if the air quality continues to deteriorate then extending the odd-even car rationing rule would be considered.

However, the air quality in Delhi improved significantly over the weekend and was categorised as 'poor'. The improvement from 'severe plus' came on the back of strong winds that helped in dissipating particulate matter. While the air quality has improved, there is not much reason to rejoice as the Delhi AQI is expected to deteriorate to the lower end of the 'very poor' category on Thursday as the surface winds begin to weaken.

CM Kejriwal, who has always maintained that stubble burning is one of the reasons behind the choking air pollution in Delhi, said, "A very strong correlation can be seen between stubble burning and the spike in air pollution in North India. As soon as stubble burning began in the first week of Oct, the AQI started rising. Now that burning is coming to an end, air quality is also improving."

He had earlier urged the opposition parties to not resist odd-even scheme and said that everyone should work together on this.

Moreover, the Supreme Court had slammed the odd-even rule last week. The apex court criticized the scheme as "half-baked" and questioned all the exemptions allowed by the government. "This is a half-baked thing. Why the exemptions?" said the court and demanded facts and figures on the impact of the odd-even rule.

