Odd-even scheme likely to be extended as pollution remains stubborn

While there's no clear estimate of how much Delhi govt's odd-even scheme has helped in reducing pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the government may extend the scheme if needed. "We are thinking of extending the Odd-Even scheme. If needed, we will extend the scheme," Mr Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Delhi continues to reel under noxious haze after a brief relief last week. The air quality level in most areas of Delhi-NCR remained 'severe' on Wednesday as stubble burning incidents continued unabated in neighbouring states. A fall in the temperature and slow wind speed have made the situation worse, pushing the city's air quality towards "emergency" level.

The government's air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), has said pollution levels in Delhi-NCR can enter the "severe-plus" or "emergency" category on Wednesday.

After a brief relief last week, pollution level started increasing sharply Monday onward as Delhi government lifted restrictions under its odd-even road rationing scheme in wake of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The Delhi government's odd-even scheme come into effect on November 4 and would continue till November 15.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi government on a plea challenging the odd-even road rationing scheme in the national capital. The top court also directed it to show the data of pollution in Delhi from October till November 14 this year. The bench also directed Delhi government to submit pollution data from October 1 to December 31, 2018.

The petition, filed by a Noida-based advocate, has alleged that the Delhi government's November 1 notification on the scheme violates fundamental rights. It alleged that the odd-even rule violates citizens' rights to practice any profession, carry out any occupation, trade or business and to move freely throughout the country.

