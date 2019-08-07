Odisha 10th Supplementary Results 2019 declared; check marks on bseodisha.ac.in

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has declared the results for Class 10th Supplementary examination on Wednesday. The Odisha 10th Supplementary 2019 results have been put up on the official website of BSE Odisha, bseodisha.ac.in. Examinees can log on to the website to check and download their results.

A total of 11,445 students acquired pass marks in the 2019 Odisha 10th Supplementary examination, taking the pass percentage to 43.62 per cent, BSE president Jahan Ara Begum was quoted as saying by The Times of India. A total of 26,296 students took the HSC supplementary examination this year, out of which, results for 26,239 students were declared today.

How to check 2019 Odisha Class 10 supplementary results:

Step 1: Log on to official BSE, Odisha website, bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the page for Class 10 Supplementary exam

Step 3: Enter the required details like your roll number in marked fields

Step 4: Hit 'Submit' to get your result on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF for the result and take a print for future reference

BSE, Odisha also declared the results for Open School Certificate Examination as well. Out of the 8,561 students who took the examination, 5,403 students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage for this examination was 63.44 per cent.

For rechecking of answer sheets, students can apply from August 8-22, 2019. Details for the application process can be checked on the official BSE, Odisha website, bseodisha.ac.in.