Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) result likely to be announced today; check on bseodisha.nic.in

The Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) result 2019 is likely to be declared on Thursday. The OTET 2019 result would be out on its official website--bseodisha.nic.in.

Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) is the official exam conducting board for the OTET. The OTET test is conducted for the post of teachers of Class 1 to 12th in all government schools of Odisha. Candidates who have appeared for the OTET 2019 examination will have to achieve minimum 60 per cent marks to clear the examination.

The candidates who qualify the exam, would be awarded with eligibility certificate which would allow them to become a government school teacher in the state of Odisha.

Here's how one can check BSE Odisha OTET 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website-bseodisha.ni.in

Step 2: Click on the 'examinations' option

Step 3: Click on 'OTET exam' option

Step 4: Enter your credentials

Step 5: The OTET 2019 result will be declared on the screen

This year, OTET was held for two batches of candidates-one batch that could not sit for the 2018 edition due to paper leak and the other for candidates who had registered for the current edition of the exam. OTET was held on August 5.