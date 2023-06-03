Odisha train crash: MoCA asks airlines to check abnormal airfare surge to and from Bhubaneswar

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) issued a statement on Saturday, urging airlines to closely monitor airfares to and from Bhubaneswar and take appropriate measures in response to any abnormal surge in prices. The advisory comes in light of a tragic train accident that occurred in the state of Odisha. The ministry also emphasised that airlines should facilitate cancellations and rescheduling of flights without imposing penal charges for passengers affected by the incident.

Expressing concern over the devastating train accident in Odisha's Balasore district, where three trains collided, resulting in the loss of at least 288 lives, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken proactive steps to address the aftermath of the incident. Recognising the potential for unscrupulous practices during such challenging times, the ministry has called upon airlines to exercise vigilance and prevent any exorbitant price hikes for flights to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports in the state.

The ministry has urged airlines to facilitate the cancellation and rescheduling of flights for passengers impacted by the train accident. Understanding the disruptions and unforeseen circumstances arising from such a calamity, the airlines are advised to accommodate the affected passengers with flexibility and compassion.

By waiving penal charges for cancellations and rescheduling, airlines can alleviate the financial burden on passengers who may need to adjust their travel plans due to the unfortunate incident.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in its official statement, reiterates the importance of prompt action and responsible conduct by all airlines during this sensitive period. By adhering to the advisory, the airlines can demonstrate their commitment to passenger welfare and support the affected individuals and communities in Odisha. The ministry's comprehensive approach aims to ensure that air travel remains accessible, affordable, and compassionate for those impacted by the train accident.

(With PTI inputs)