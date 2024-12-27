scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Ola driver caught watching Bigg Boss reels while driving on busy Mumbai road, viral video sparks outrage

Feedback

Ola driver caught watching Bigg Boss reels while driving on busy Mumbai road, viral video sparks outrage

The video, captured by Khule from the backseat, shows the driver's phone placed next to the steering wheel, playing an omelette-making reel. The driver then swipes up to play the next video, featuring clips from the TV show Bigg Boss, all while continuing to drive.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The passenger who recorded the video posted it on X, accusing the driver of endangering his life with reckless behavior. The passenger who recorded the video posted it on X, accusing the driver of endangering his life with reckless behavior.

A video of an Ola cab driver watching omelette-making tutorials and Bigg Boss reels while driving on a busy road in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. The footage has sparked safety concerns, as incidents involving distracted drivers have been increasingly highlighted online. The passenger who recorded the video posted it on X, accusing the driver of endangering his life with reckless behavior.

"Dear Ola, Your driver is learning to cook an omelette while driving at the cost of risking our lives. Your scooters are already on fire, hope you take corrective measures before this one also turns up in flames and soon turn into ashes," Rohan Khule, shared the video with the following caption.

The video, captured by Khule from the backseat, shows the driver's phone placed next to the steering wheel, playing an omelette-making reel. The driver then swipes up to play the next video, featuring clips from the TV show Bigg Boss, all while continuing to drive.

Expressing criticism of the driver's behavior, Khule also took a dig at Ola, pointing out recurring issues with their scooters catching fire, which have triggered numerous customer complaints.

The viral video drew the attention of the Mumbai Police, who responded to Khule's post on X. "Please share the exact location so we can inform @MTPHereToHelp. We request that if the address you provided is not sufficient send us the full address," the Mumbai Police wrote.

Following the video's viral spread, Ola Support addressed Khule's post, requesting additional details about the cab driver to look into the incident. “We find this matter deeply concerning, Rohan. Kindly share the CRN of this ride via DM for us to investigate and assist you at the earliest,” they stated.

Published on: Dec 27, 2024, 2:18 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement