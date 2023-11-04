‘On November 19, don't travel…’: Khalistani terrorist's chilling threat to Air India passengers

A new video has emerged featuring Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, wherein he issues a threat to individuals intending to travel via Air India on November 19, cautioning them that their "lives would be at risk."

In the video circulating on social media, Pannun implores Sikh people not to choose Air India for their journeys on November 19, as a global blockade is anticipated. He ominously warns, "We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India on November 19. There will be a global blockade. On November 19, don't travel by Air India or your life will be in danger."

Additionally, Pannun asserts that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will allegedly remain closed on November 19, and he suggests a potential change in its name. He underscores that this date coincides with the final match of the ongoing cricket World Cup.

On a prior occasion, on October 10, Pannun, who serves as the chief of the prohibited US-based organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), had cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw lessons from the Israel-Palestine conflict, warning of a possible "reaction" in India. In his earlier video message, he stated, "People enduring unlawful occupation from Punjab to Palestine will react. And violence breeds violence."

Pannun, originally from Amritsar, has been under the scrutiny of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) since 2019 when the agency filed its first case against him. He stands accused of actively promoting and orchestrating acts of terrorism and disseminating fear and terror in Punjab and other regions of India through his threats and intimidation tactics. Subsequently, non-bailable warrants for Pannun's arrest were issued by a special NIA court on February 3, 2021, and he was designated as a "Proclaimed Offender" (PO) on November 29 of the previous year.