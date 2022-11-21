'One person doesn't make...': Shark Tank India judge on dropping Ashneer Grover

Shark Tank India judge and executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar hinted that popular judge Ashneer Grover's absence from second season will not hamper the show's TRPs.

Soon after sharing a promo of the upcoming second season, Thapar tweeted, "One person doesn’t make or break a show… not me, not anybody… this show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators… it’s about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders.. focus on that and the hard work put in by the team."

Although she did not name the co-founder and former MD of the Indian fintech unicorn BharatPe, it was apparent Thapar was pointing at Ashneer Grover's absence.

When a Twitter user responded that since Shark Tank India is about stories of talent and growth with or without Grover, Namita Thapar said, "So agree! Well said."

She also hit out at a Twitter user who suggested that the show was not a real investors' pitch but just a reality show to garner TRPs.

"Are you serious? Coz (because) it’s my ‘real’ money I’m putting in. What do you mean by it’s not a real pitch?! It’s easy to talk and whine and judge… tough to give time, energy, mentorship and money," Thapar tweeted.

Meanwhile, Grover will come out with his autobiography this December which he says is "all about the hypocrisy of life - success in failure and failure in success".

He will also offer an insider view into the mythical world of unicorns.

Titled "Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups", the book is being published by Penguin India.

The book is being billed as "raw, gut-wrenchingly honest and one of the finest storytelling from the Delhi boy renowned for his truth bombs".