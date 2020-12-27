Online advertisement for 'bottomless pyjamas' stalk and confuse users

People in the United Kingdom are getting startled after seeing a bizarre online advertisement about "bottomless pyjamas". Fast-Fashion brand IVRose is the company that is advertising these "bottomless pyjamas".

Users have stated that the strange online advert for a pair of "plain functional buttoned adult pyjamas" was first shown on an unrelated article on the Elle website, reports The Independent.

Some readers of the article have complained that once they saw the advert on the Elle website, it started following them from site to site. Many are confused as to why the bizarre advertisement to an even bizarre product is targeting them on the internet. One person took to Twitter to express their frustration.

This ad follows me on every article https://t.co/4TDjevS8AM - Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 21, 2020

According to IVRose, the "bottomless pyjamas" cost $26.99 and are available in 49 different patterns. These include - tartan, khaki, Santa hats, kisses and many more.

There is no address given on the fast-fashion brand's website, but The Independent has reported that the firm's Facebook page is managed by a Chinese firm named Shanghai Lishang Information Technology Co Ltd. The contact details of the Chinese firm are the same one as those of another fast-fashion brand called Chic Me.

According to the About Us section of IVRose's website, the company was founded in 2015 and ships its products to 220 countries across the world. "Unique shopping website with a distinctive tone focusing on women's fashion," reads IVRose's website about the company.

Why the outlandish ad is targeting so many people is still unknown at this point, according to the news website. According to experts, one possible reason for this is that the ad's target parameters -which are commonly set in order to appeal to a specific niche - are much broader than usual ads. The goal could have been to reach an entire gender or age group, as per the news website. Experts also say that the aim of using such a strange image might be to entice users into clicking on the ad in order to later target them for similar products.

