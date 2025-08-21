‘Only get ₹3,000 from ₹40,000 earned’: Woman’s viral post reignites debate on parental control and financial independence

In India, the question of financial independence for young adults often clashes with parental authority. A recent post on the subreddit r/mumbai has gone viral, highlighting this struggle.

A 27-year-old woman shared how, despite working for six years in a finance job and earning around ₹40,000 a month, her parents allow her to keep only ₹3,000 for personal expenses. The rest, she said, is transferred to another account under their insistence.

Advertisement

“Now the biggest issue comes where my parents let me keep only 3k per month of my salary to spend on whatever I want, and insist I transfer the rest to another account. I have tried to push back so many times, and even delayed transferring, but they always remember and insist. If I show any resistance, it turns into a very big issue,” she wrote.

According to her, the arrangement has been in place since her first job in 2018. While her parents invest the money in fixed deposits and other schemes, she claims she has no control over it. “Even when I ask them to let me do it myself or learn, I get no say,” she added.

Advertisement

The restricted allowance has affected her daily life, preventing her from enjoying simple pleasures like shopping, dining out, or taking vacations. “The last time I bought myself new clothes was before Covid… I can’t even go out for a vacation to places like Goa with my boyfriend, cause I don’t think it’s fair that he takes up all those expenses alone,” she shared.

Her post resonated with many Reddit users, who described her situation as a form of “financial abuse.” One user advised her to open a fresh bank account and redirect her salary there: “You’re being financially abused. If you can’t access the money, you have a problem. Take charge of your financials.”

Another commenter urged her to establish boundaries: “You’re 27, not a child anymore. Contribute to utilities or pay rent if needed, but you have every right to keep your hard-earned money.”

Advertisement

The woman also admitted that the lack of financial autonomy has taken a toll on her mental health, contributing to depression and anxiety. Yet, moving out in Mumbai remains financially challenging, leaving her caught between the desire for independence and the pressures of family expectations.