Goof-up or fake debate? Twitterati in a tug of war over Netaji's portrait

Commemorating Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary on January 23, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind unveiled his portrait at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Little did he know that this would lead to an outrageous social media reaction with claims that the portrait isn't Netaji's but actor Prosenjit Chatterjee's who has played the role of Netaji in a movie.
The government, however, has refuted all such claims on Monday calling the debate fake. The Centre has clarified that the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Rashtrapati Bhavan is based on an original photo of the freedom fighter.
The President's official handle tweeted the pictures from the portrait unveiling ceremony on Saturday. Since then the social media is fired up with many users posting memes and calling out the alleged blunder of the government.
Many, including Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra pointed out the 'mix-up' and said in a tweet, "God Save India (because this government certainly can't)" in reaction to the incident. However, Moitra's tweet cannot be found anymore as she has deleted it.
Post the clarifications, many including actor Richa Chadha and INC West Bengal have deleted their tweets. Here are some reactions to this apparent goof-up. Also see what what people said post the government's clarifications.
Gandhiji of our future currency notes pic.twitter.com/2qFgACZ2mpHussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) January 25, 2021
Next up Ravindranath Tagore https://t.co/kKlWqahIkl pic.twitter.com/yXa4Fs5zaoKunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 25, 2021
This is unbelievably hilarious. The Portrait that President of India Unveiled, it is is of Actor Prosenjit who played role of Netaji (Look at Eyes). Thats like unveiling Portrait of Ajay Devgan as Bhagat Singh https://t.co/voRxerFmoUJoy (@Joydas) January 25, 2021
#ParodyportraitsBakasur Goya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) January 25, 2021
President of India unveiling the portrait of Bhagat Singh pic.twitter.com/eS2mdiu5L2
January 25, 2021
Poor Sachin Khedekar must be wondering why he wasn't considered for the #Netaji portrait... pic.twitter.com/pW1J9vECqPBobby Ghosh (@ghoshworld) January 25, 2021
As per media reports this is the photo on which the portrait of Netaji has been unveiled by @rashtrapatibhvn.Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) January 25, 2021
I am deleting my earlier tweet but I must say the portrait is not an accurate job.
Anyway the controversy should be put to rest . Jai Hind Jai Bharat pic.twitter.com/bcMsNunjKL
Those left wingers like @sagarikaghose ,@bainjal who never spoke about Netaji till now or remembered him are busy creating a storm in a tea cup without differentiating between a portrait and a movie still!!!Aaditya Sreenath (@AadityaSreenath) January 25, 2021
Real Netaji on left, Prosenajit Chatterjee on the right!!! pic.twitter.com/1PEsNGAsmJ
All those IYI (intellects yet idiots) could manage is a stormHrushikesh Swain (@RishiHks) January 25, 2021
in a teacup. https://t.co/0J2GBFyhuy
Ever since our President Shri Ramnath Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn has donated 5 lakhs in his personal capacity for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, our chrislamic commie ecosystem has started targeting him. Todays propaganda on Netaji's portrait was one such attempt.Tejash M (@tejash_m) January 25, 2021
Conspiracy theorists just go to another level to peddle whatever they can get their hands on...and then just blame it at 'state of affairs' in the country.Aditya Kashyap (@adityak_think) January 25, 2021
Case at hand, unveiling of Netaji's portrait at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
L: Original Portrait
R: Photograph unveiled. (1.) pic.twitter.com/lG5m55GnfH
Portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. pic.twitter.com/gjqltdUgVGAnshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) January 25, 2021
