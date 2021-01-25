Goof-up or fake debate? Twitterati in a tug of war over Netaji's portrait

Commemorating Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary on January 23, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind unveiled his portrait at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Little did he know that this would lead to an outrageous social media reaction with claims that the portrait isn't Netaji's but actor Prosenjit Chatterjee's who has played the role of Netaji in a movie.

The government, however, has refuted all such claims on Monday calling the debate fake. The Centre has clarified that the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Rashtrapati Bhavan is based on an original photo of the freedom fighter.

The President's official handle tweeted the pictures from the portrait unveiling ceremony on Saturday. Since then the social media is fired up with many users posting memes and calling out the alleged blunder of the government.

Many, including Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra pointed out the 'mix-up' and said in a tweet, "God Save India (because this government certainly can't)" in reaction to the incident. However, Moitra's tweet cannot be found anymore as she has deleted it.

Post the clarifications, many including actor Richa Chadha and INC West Bengal have deleted their tweets. Here are some reactions to this apparent goof-up. Also see what what people said post the government's clarifications.

Also read: 'Don't walk on road where there's cow': This leaf bag is bit too eco-friendly, but worth praising!