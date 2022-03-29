Oscars 2022: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock, says he’s a ‘work in progress’

Will Smith, after the controversial incident at the Academy Awards 2022 ceremony on Monday, has issued a public apology to Chris Rock. Smith had gone up to the stage where Rock was presenting and smacked the comedian for his joke on Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith in his apology said that his behaviour was unacceptable and inexcusable, and that he is a work in progress.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he said in his social media post.

He further added, “I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

The actor who, on Monday, won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard also apologised to the Academy, the producers of the shows, attendees and viewers, and the King Richard family. “I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress,” he said.

Earlier Monday, the 9,900-member Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Smith's actions and said it was reviewing the matter.

"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," the academy added.

The group's conduct policy states it is "opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination" and expects members to uphold the values "of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity."

Violations may result in suspension or expulsion from the organisation, revocation of Oscars, or loss of eligibility for future awards, according to the policy.

Smith’s stunt came after Rock cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head and referenced the 1997 film "G.I. Jane" in which Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that Smith's wife has alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss.

(With agency inputs)

