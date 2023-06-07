'Our workplaces are strictly vegan': Company's hiring policy allows only vegetarian food at work

While looking for a job, there are multiple checkboxes that a candidate must clear to become ‘The Candidate’ for the company and some of these checkboxes are so bizarre that it makes you question that is this rule valuable enough to be followed. In a similar case of bizarre rules imposed in the name of ‘Code of Conduct’ by the employers, an internet user shared how one of his potential employers asked him to confirm that he would only eat vegan food on office premises.

This post shared by a Reddit user is going viral on the internet. In the post, the user shared how the rule shared by the company left him shocked. He shared a portion of the email from the potential employer, which reads, “Thanks for your application. To help us shortlist, please reply to the following question: Our workplaces are strictly vegan. You do not have to be vegan away from work, but you do need to bring a vegan lunch and have plant milk to eat on-site or eat lunch off-site. Can you confirm you are fine with this?" read a portion of the mail.”

“Applied for a job, received this in an email. Can they force this upon me or not hire me based on this?" the post caption reads.

This post received numerous reactions from Reddit users. While some tried to give logic behind the ask, some ridiculed this ask by the company. One user wrote, “That is so weird. Some startups really do the best they can not to hire, lol.”

While another user said, “This is common for vegan brands, like ''beyond-meat'' (not saying they require this, I do know a different local brand that this requirement). To be fair, it would be a bit weird to eat your ham and egg sandwich in the office of a company that wants to replace meat in the end.”

Here are some of the comments from the post:

