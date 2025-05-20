'Outside India, no one cares': London techie decodes real value of IIT tag, leaves netizens divided

A London-based techie recently took to social media to decode the real value of the IIT tag outside India. He said that he got a message from a job seeker seeking a referral for an artificial intelligence (AI) role.

The techie, identified as Kunal Kushwaha, noted that candidates may overlook what distinguishes them in their job applications if they primarily focus on their college name.

"Got a message today that began with 'I'm an IIT alumnus' and asked for a referral for an AI role. I understand how hard the job search can be. It takes courage to reach out. But when messages are short, every word matters. Leading with a college name can sometimes miss the opportunity to show what truly sets you apart," Kushwaha said in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

Got a message today that began with “I’m an IIT alumnus” and asked for a referral for an AI role.



I understand how hard the job search can be. It takes courage to reach out. But when messages are short, every word matters. Leading with a college name can sometimes miss the… pic.twitter.com/k4N3A6b2o7 — Kunal Kushwaha (@kunalstwt) May 17, 2025

The techie further said that even top IITs have students who are unable to find placements. "Even top IITs have students who struggle with placements. What really stands out is your work, the projects you've built, the problems you've solved, your passion for the field," he added.

He also said that it is dangerous to think that a college tag will make a difference outside India. "But it’s dangerous to think your college tag will make the difference, maybe it still carries weight in India, but not if you’re aiming for remote roles at global companies."

He said that outside India, no one really cares about the IIT tag. "I live in London now, have been around the world, and have friends in companies of all sizes. And honestly, outside India, no one cares about your IIT tag. Just a gentle suggestion, lead with your work, not just the name."

The techie's post left netizens divided, with some agreeing with the user and others saying that the IIT tag holds value.

"It only makes sense to reach out if the person is from the same university. The acceptance rate is much higher when there's a relatable connection; otherwise, it's not very effective," a user wrote.

"Agree with everything except needlessly dissing the IIT tag. People in Bay Area know and value it. It can pretty much change the entire tone of a conversation," a second user said.

"This. The global game runs on outcomes, not alma maters. Lead with what you've done, not just where you've been," another user commented.

"Having IIT in his headline, tells you that this person is already hardworking enough to crack the exam. The work might not be that good but that is for later. For an opening message, this person played on their strengths/selling points. Nothing wrong imo. What would be a great headline, as per you, to make you open the message and connect?" a fourth user asked.