Over 100 dolphins found dead in Amazon as temperature soars record-high

In the past seven days, more than 100 dolphins were found dead in the Brazilian Amazon due to increasing water temperatures, which went up as high as 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.8 degrees Celsius), and severe drought conditions.

As per a research facility funded by the Brazilian Ministry of Science, the Mamiraua Institute, these dead dolphins were found in Lake Tefe. The institute is calibrating that the record-high lake temperature and the historic drought in the Amazon may have caused the deaths of these dolphins. Such a high number of deaths is unusual and extreme conditions could be a cause of it, reported news channel CNN.

The Amazon river is currently in its dry season, and various specimens of the river fauna are coping with historically high temperatures. These deaths will probably add to the concerns of climate scientists over the effects human activity and extreme droughts have on the region, CNN reported.

The Mamiraua Institute said, "It's still early to determine the cause of this extreme event, but according to our experts, it is certainly connected to the drought period and high temperatures in Lake Tefe, in which some points are exceeding 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit)."

However, scientists and researchers are attempting to save the dolphins by moving the remaining dolphins from lagoons and ponds on the outskirts to the main body of the river, where the water is relatively colder. But the operation is not that easy because of the area's remoteness, according to CNN Brasil’s report.

Andre Coelho, a researcher at the Mamiraua Institute, told CNN Brasil that transferring river dolphins to other rivers is not that safe because they need to verify if toxins or viruses are present beforehand.

Additionally, 59 municipalities in Amazonas State reported water levels below average, impeding both river transportation and fishing activities in the river, satiated the report.

Meanwhile, authorities are anticipating even more severe droughts over the upcoming few weeks, which could result in additional dolphin deaths in the river. It is not just the life of river fauna that is getting affected by the extreme climate conditions, but this deadly drought in the Amazon River is further impacting the economy as well.

