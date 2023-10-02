‘Jawan’ box office collection day 25: Shah Rukh Khan’s film crosses Rs 600 crore in India

‘Jawan’ box office: Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan is simply unstoppable at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark at the domestic box office within 25 days of its theatrical release. Jawan made Rs 389.88 crore in its first week, Rs 136.10 crore in its second week, and Rs 55.92 crore in its third week. The film went onto make Rs 5.05 crore on its fourth Friday, Rs 8.50 crore on its fourth Saturday, and around Rs 8.80 crore on its fourth Sunday. With this, the film earned Rs 604.25 crore till Sunday.

Jawan is estimated to earn around Rs 8.14 crore on its fourth Monday at the ticket counters, likely taking its total box office collections to Rs 611.88 crore. The film had an overall 46.73 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Sunday. Key contributors to the film’s occupancy across its Hindi shows are Chennai (96.33 per cent), Bengaluru (58.75 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (52 per cent), Hyderabad (51.75 per cent), Pune (51.50 per cent), Mumbai (51 per cent), Lucknow (49.50 per cent), Chandigarh (48.50 per cent), and Kolkata (41.25 per cent).

Jawan has also become the highest-grossing film in PVR-INOX multiplex chains. With this, it has surpassed the lifetime collections of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 across multiplex chains. PVR INOX CEO Kamal Gianchandani said in a post on X that Jawan has crossed Rs 215 crore net collection in PVR INOX. KGF: Chapter 2, on the other hand, scored over Rs 200 crore in the multiplex chains.

At the global box office, the film has earned a total of Rs 1,068.58 crore in terms of its net collections and around Rs 1,100 crore in terms of its gross collections. “Excluding China, Jawan is the highest grossing Bollywood movie in the world. GBOC nears Rs 1,100 crore...,” film trade analyst Ramesh Bala said in a post on X formerly Twitter.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan outlines “the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and Nayanthara as a police officer tasked with taking down SRK’s character. Vijay Sethupathi features as the lead antagonist in the film. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo appearances.

Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak Godbole, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover in supporting roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

