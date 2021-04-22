Over 21,000 test positive for COVID-19 after first dose of vaccine; 5,500 after second dose

More than 21,000 people who took the first dose of coronavirus vaccines have tested positive for coronavirus. On the other hand, 5,500 contracted the infection after taking the second dose, according to central government data.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said that merely 0.04 per cent of 17,37,178 individuals, who received a second dose of Covaxin were tested positive for the coronavirus. Whereas 0.03 per cent of 1,57,32,754 people, who took the second dose of Covishield, contracted the infection.

According to the ICMR chief, a total of 1.1 crore doses of Covaxin have been administered till now. Of which, 93 lakh received the first dose and out of that 4,208 (0.04 per cent) people got the infection which is four per 10,000 individuals. About 17,37,178 people received the second dose of which only 695 (0.04 per cent) tested positive for COVID-19.

Whereas a total of 11.6 crore dose of Covishield has been administered so far. Ten crore received the first dose and 17,145 i.e. two per 10,000 people contracted the infection. About 1,57,32,754 individuals took the second dose of Covishield and of that 5,014 (0.03 per cent) got infected. Two to four per 10,000 breakthrough infections have occurred. This was mainly healthcare workers prone to more occupational hazards, Bhargava said.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul noted that there is a risk even after taking vaccination so "we stress people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour even after taking the vaccination".

Paul said that with refinements being made in vaccine policy, India is talking to major manufacturers from other countries very, very actively.

He further said a fourth vaccine, Hyderabad-based Biological E's indigenous anti-coronavirus shot, may become available from August.

"The phase 1 and 2 trial of Biological E is almost over and they will be submitting their data, and after that, they will go into phase 3.This is a very significant development as they have a capacity of seven crore vaccines per month," Paul said.

