'Owns 44 plots, earns ₹50,000': Risk consultant slams broken system behind India’s govt jobs

He earns ₹50,000 a month—but owns 44 plots, ₹1 crore in cash, 250 grams of gold, and a luxury 3,300 sq ft home. This isn't a billionaire tycoon. It’s a mid-level Motor Vehicle Inspector—and his shocking wealth has reignited national outrage over how India's most “secure” jobs have become engines of corruption.

“Is this why government jobs remain in demand in India?” asked Parth Sanghvi, a risk consultant, in a viral LinkedIn post that pulled no punches. “The salary is for showing up. The real money comes from the system citizens fuel every day.”

Sanghvi's post hit a nerve—voicing what many Indians already suspect: behind modest pay slips lies a parallel economy of power, bribes, and unchecked accumulation. If this is what a mid-tier inspector owns, the scale of wealth in upper bureaucratic ranks is anyone’s guess.

Social media erupted. Some called it a masterclass in generational wealth creation. Others said the real scandal is that by the time such officials are caught, they’ve already made enough to silence consequences.

Commenters lamented a system beyond repair, where corruption is no longer shocking—it’s expected. One user summed it up bluntly: “India isn’t resource-starved, just bled dry by those sworn to serve it.”

Amid the outrage, a few offered a measured take, pointing to how a flawed system enables abuse by some while overshadowing the integrity of others. The consensus? It’s not just one bad apple—it’s the orchard.

And that’s exactly Sanghvi’s point. This isn’t just about one inspector. It’s about a system that rewards quiet compliance, punishes honesty, and allows corruption to pass as competence.

The comment that resonated most was also the bleakest: Babus ka zamana hai. And those who don’t play the game? They pay the price.