Pagalpanti box office collection prediction: John Abraham's film set to make around Rs 7-9 crore

Pagalpanti box office collection prediction: Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti starring John Abraham has released today. According to initial reports, the film witnessed 20-25 per cent occupancy on Friday.

Pagalpanti, which has released over 2,000 screens is expected to garner between Rs 7 to 9 crore on the day of its release.

Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti also features Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead.

The movie, however, has earned mostly negative reviews so far.

According to the film trade analyst, Sumit Kadel, the movie took a poor opening with noon shows running only with 20-25% occupancy. The movie needs strong evening shows to post at least a decent collection on Day 1, he said.

"#Pagalpanti took a very bad opening of approximately 15% in morning shows across India. Noon shows running with 20-25% occupancy, film needs strong evening shows to post a decent Day-1 collection," stated Kadel.

