Pagalpanti box office prediction Day 1: John Abraham's film may benefit from lack of competition

On Friday, multistarrer film Pagalpanti is all set to release in India. The film has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla. With Pagalpanti, John makes a comeback in comedy after four years. The actor's last comedy film was Welcome Back. John has given two hits this year--Batla House and Romeo Akbar Walter.

Film Pagalpanti is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced under the banner of T-Series.

Pagalpanti, which is releasing in over 2,000 screens on November 22, has no such big competition at the box office. The film is releasing alongside veteran actor Seema Pahwa's Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.

However, according to film analyst Sumit Kadel, film Pagalpanti's trailer, songs and promotions have remained almost obscure in public's eye. "Only John Abraham goodwill & box office pull can help the film initials," Sumil Kadel added.

According to early box office prediction of Pagalpanti, the film may earn between Rs 7 to 9 crore on its Day 1.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurran's Bala and Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan is ruling at the box office. While film Bala is set to earn Rs 100 crore, Marjaavaan has earned a decent Rs 35 crore (approx) in its six days.

