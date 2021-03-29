Pakistan's President Arif Alvi tests positive for COVID-19

Days after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for coronavirus, the country's President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday informed that he has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Alvi, in a tweet, said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine, but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful."

I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful. - Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 29, 2021

Alvi and his wife had received Sinopharm, the Chinese coronavirus vaccine, earlier this month.

On March 20, Khan had also tested positive for COVID-19 after which he had self-isolated himself. The premier had also taken only first dose of the Chinese vaccine before testing positive for the virus. He had been inoculated on March 18, two days before he tested positive.

Reports suggested doctors as saying that Sinopharm vaccine didn't have enough time to be effective and that Khan may have contracted the virus a few days before developing symptoms.

More than 6,59,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan and over 14,000 people have died from the disease.

