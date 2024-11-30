'Pakka trader hai': Netizens react after video of groom watching stocks during wedding ceremony goes viral

scorecardresearch
Business Today
A video of a groom engrossed in his phone, seemingly monitoring the stock market during his own wedding ceremony, has taken the internet by storm. The unique blend of tradition and technology has amused and intrigued netizens.

The video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows the groom sitting at the mandap, surrounded by guests and well-wishers. However, instead of focusing on the wedding rituals, he is seen intently scrolling through his phone, likely checking stock market updates.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Trading Leo (@tradingleo.in)

The groom's dedication to his financial pursuits, even during such a significant life event, has sparked a wave of reactions. Some have praised his commitment to his work, while others have found the situation humorous and relatable.

A viral video posted by the Instagram account 'Trading Leo' has gained over 13 million views and nearly 409,000 likes. In the video, the groom, dressed in a sherwani, is seen checking his phone near the mandap during the wedding ceremony. As the camera zooms in, it's revealed that he isn't just reading messages but is closely tracking the stock market.

"POV: You are about to get married but your mind is on open trade positions," the video caption reads.

The internet was flooded with reactions to this funny wedding moment. Many users dubbed the groom the "Groom of the Year". One user commented, "Pkaa trader," while another wrote, "Only traders can understand."

 

Published on: Nov 30, 2024, 4:09 PM IST
