Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas box office collection Day 6: Karan Deol's film performs better than The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas starring debutants Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba is expected to earn around Rs 7-7.5 crore at the box office. The film reportedly rake in nearly Rs 50 lakh at the ticket window on Wednesday. The Sunny Deol directorial film opened with Rs 1.1 to Rs 1.2 crore last Friday (September 20), earned Rs 1.55 crore on Saturday (September 21), Rs 1.85 crore on Sunday, Rs 90 lakh on Monday; and around Rs 65 lakh on Tuesday, taking its total collection to Rs 6.72 crore in five days.

Along with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor and Sanjay Dutt's film Prassthanam were released last Friday. The box office performance of these three films is not encouraging. Prassthanam, which is a Telugu remake with the same name, is a political drama directed by Deva Katta. Prassthanam 's box office collection is almost half of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

The film has collected merely Rs 2.45 crore till now. Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel with the same name, has also earned approximately Rs 2.45 crore. The Zoya Factor is directed by Abhishek Sharma and narrated by Shah Rukh Khan.

Amid the dismal performances by these three films, Chhicchore and Dream Girl have ruled the box office. Both the films, which were released on September 6 and 13, respectively, have collectively earned more than Rs 200 crore in the domestic box office market. With Chhichhore and Dream Girl, both Sushant Singh Rajput and Ayushmann Khurrana have made their second century at the box office. Chhichhore has earned around Rs 130 crore and Dream Girl has made Rs 103.80 crore so far.

