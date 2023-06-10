Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding to be held at THIS lavish property in Udaipur?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who recently had a dreamy engagement ceremony, have been busy scouting for venues as they are set to tie the knot later this year. Recently, videos of the actor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader have been doing rounds on social media as they are visiting different sites to decide on their wedding venue.

Now buzz is that the couple has zeroed in on a luxurious property in Udaipur for their wedding. According to an India Today report, Parineeti and Raghav have liked The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. The property is located on the banks of Lake Pichola and spread over a huge landscape of luxuriant gardens overlooking the beautiful lake.

Sources indicate that the couple is most likely to lock this property as their wedding venue, the report said.

Both Raghav and Parineeti want to keep their wedding as traditional and intimate as possible, sources told IndiaToday.in. "Family traditions and rituals are a big part of both families. This was visible during their engagement as well. They want the same vibe for the wedding," sources said.

Over the last few years, Rajasthan has emerged as the top choice for celebrity weddings. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, and Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra are the top bollywood names who got married in Rajasthan.

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra's sister, got married to Nick Jonas at a destination wedding in Rajasthan's Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha:

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

He has moved a petition in Delhi’s Patiala House Courts against the Rajya Sabha Secretariat after it cancelled the allotment of a Type-VII bungalow to him.

Also Read: 'Overwhelmed with love': Parineeti Chopra pens heartfelt note post engagement with Raghav Chadha