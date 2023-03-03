Paytm boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma says he hasn't watched Sholay, netizens say 'you need a movie marathon'

Regarded as one of the greatest and most influential Indian films of all time, Sholay with its popular dialogues, mouthed by its iconic stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Dharmendra etches the audience's memory even today. However, there are a few people who haven’t watched this iconic movie until now.

One of them is Paytm boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The founder and CEO of digital payments platform Paytm shocked many when he said that he has never watched Sholay and any other classic films released in 1975.

He revealed this when a journalist tweeted, “1975 is often called the golden year of Hindi cinema with some of the biggest blockbusters. Which movie would you pick to remember this year?” wrote a journalist on Twitter. She listed 10 iconic films released in 1975, including Sholay, Aandhi, Chhoti Si Baat, Chupke Chupke and Deewar.

And, I haven’t watched any of these !

(Yes, not even Sholay) https://t.co/7K4f6T75mw March 3, 2023

To which, Sharma replied, “I haven’t watched any of these! (Yes, not even Sholay).”Netizens took this opportunity to tell him that he has missed out on a lot of things by not watching Sholay. Others suggested that he must watch other films mentioned on the list.

“Then you must [watch these films]. They are all Hindi classics,” one user wrote.“You desperately need a long movie marathon break,” another said.

"Sir, You are missing something solid in life :p," a third user commented."You desperately need a long movie marathon break 😊" another user said. "That is a disadvantage of growing up in cable era. DD had run Chupke Chupke several times in late 70s and 80s," a user wrote.

Born in 1978, Vijay Shekhar Sharma founded Paytm in 2010. The digital payments company today reported its consolidated loss narrowed by nearly 50 per cent to Rs 392 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as against loss of Rs 778.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations rose 42 per cent to Rs 2,062 crore in Q3FY23 as against Rs 1,456 crore in Q3FY22.

