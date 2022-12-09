Paytm CEO shares photo of torn seat in this airline; netizens echo his sentiment

After actor Rana Daggubati shared his "worst experience" with aviation company IndiGo, Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to Twitter to share an image of a torn seat back pocket of the airline. "First ever torn seat seen in this airline," he said.

First ever torn seat seen in this Airline. pic.twitter.com/qunG5ojGOC — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) December 9, 2022

After the post was up, many people recognised the airline as IndiGo. One person replied, "IndiGo is degenerating fast." While another person replied, "Ignore that and enjoy the Hello 6E magazine and order mouth watering delicacies which are never available."

Earlier actor Rana Daggubati took to Twitter to share his "worst airline experience" on Twitter. “India’s worst airline experience ever @IndiGo6E !! Clueless with flight times…Missing luggage not tracked…staff has no clue can it be any shittier!!" Rana Daggubati wrote on Twitter. Thereafter, IndiGo had issued an apology to the actor.

Moreover a few days back, a video showed the airline employees tossing away boxes from an airplane to a parked trailer carelessly.

Meanwhile in June, actor Pooja Hegde called an IndiGo staff member "rude" and "arrogant." She took to Twitter to say that she was extremely sad for the way she had been treated.

IndiGo is the largest domestic airline in India with a market share of 56.7 per cent as of October, followed by Vistara at 9.2 per cent, Air India at 9.1 per cent, and AirAsia India at 7.6 per cent, as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.

