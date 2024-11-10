Peak Bengaluru Moment! Roadside vendor sells coconut for Rs 55, Poster takes a dig at Zepto, Blinkit and BigBasket

A roadside vendor in Bengaluru has taken the internet by storm, offering coconuts at a significantly lower price than online delivery platforms. Amidst the rising cost of living and the convenience of online shopping, this vendor's affordable pricing has garnered widespread attention and praise.

The vendor, whose identity remains undisclosed, has been selling coconuts for Rs 55, significantly lower than the prices offered by online delivery platforms. The roadside coconut vendor has gone viral on social media for a clever handwritten poster comparing their coconut prices with those on online platforms. The poster highlighted that while Zepto, Blinkit, and BigBasket sell coconuts for Rs 80, the vendor offers them for just Rs 55. The vendor included a smiley face to make it even more cheerful, emphasizing the better deal available at their stall.

Will Quick Commerce affect roadside coconut vendors?



📸: @nithishr46 found this in @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/LfQKpgO2uc — Peak Bengaluru (@peakbengaluru) November 7, 2024

A user on X, Nithish Ravella, shared a photo of the vendor’s poster, calling it one of the "Peak Bengaluru Moments." The post quickly gained attention after the popular "Peak Bengaluru" handle reposted it, making it go viral.

Sharing it on X, Ravella wrote, "Lots of takeaways in this photo. I see it as motivation to keep doing what you love and remember that life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it". Forwarding the thought online, the popular city-based page asked followers, "Will Quick Commerce affect roadside coconut vendors?"

The post sparked mixed reactions. Some users supported buying from local vendors, emphasizing the need to support them. One commented, “This is beautiful. We should celebrate these vendors.” Others pointed out that the convenience of online delivery comes with added costs, saying, “Online delivery is a convenience at your doorstep, so you have to bear the extra charges.”