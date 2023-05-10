'Peak capitalism': Netizens react to brand names attached to Mumbai metro stations

Netizens have been sent into a frenzy following a tweet from Twitter user @shlokafc, who posted a picture of a map in the Mumbai metro, highlighting the names of some of the metro stations.
“Peak Capitalism,” the tweet read.
The picture accompanying the tweet shows stations with the names “LIC Andheri”, “Bisleri Western Express Highway”, and “Medimix Azad Nagar Station”. The jingles of these brands are also played when the train arrives at their respective stations, followed by an announcement of the names.
The post, shared on May 7, has blown up, with over a 100,000 views, 2000 likes and 138 retweets.
Netizens flocked to the replies to express their opinions on Station Names now having brand names attached to them.
“in my view good way for the government to fund infrastructure projects they have taken a cue from US where stadiums are names are sponsored by corporates,” a user said in one of the replies.
“So good. Instead of your taxes paying for the entire metro line, some of it was paid by private companies in return of advertisement. Perfect,” another user said.
“One of the reasons why capitalism is awesome,” the user added.
“Very essential to keep metro and stations clean and prevent them from being turned into railway like stations,” @SlayerSystem said.
Some users pointed at the presence of sponsored Metro Stations in the nation’s capital Delhi, while others pointed towards the existence of the same all the way across the borders and oceans in Dubai (Capitalism truly transcends borders)
It was not all flowers and roses, however, a good number of users also expressed contempt for the same, finding their daily lives and routines breached further and further by capitalistic overlords.
“Hate this with every fibre of my being,” one user said.
“Always gives me the ick,” another user added.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today