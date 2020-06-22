Pending CBSE, CICSE, entrance exams likely to be pushed up

Pending board examinations and competitive tests for engineering and medical colleges are now unlikely to held in July as COVID-19 cases across the country have continued to spike.

"Safety of students is paramount. The situation doesn't seem conducive to hold these examinations," NDTV reported citing HRD Ministry sources. The report added that some examinations may be cancelled altogether and prominent competitive exams such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET) or the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) are most likely to get pushed back to a later date.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter tomorrow. The top court has sought the central government's reply to a petition filed by parents of some Class 12 students. The petitioners want government to quash its earlier order of conducting the remaining Class 12 board examinations.

"An alternate grading system for board examinations is being worked out," reported the news channel, adding that NEET and JEE are likely to be postponed as cancelling them is "not feasible". The decision once taken will be uniform across India, it further said.

Some states have already expressed dismay in conducting the exams as the coronavirus is still spreading. According to HRD Ministry officials, the Centre has urged other states to conduct examinations only in 'Green Zones', which have been coronavirus free. The state departments and the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) have submitted their suggestion to the Centre only last week.

As of now, the CBSE and CISCE examination are scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 15. IIT-JEE Main for July 18-23 and medical entrance exam NEET for July 26.

