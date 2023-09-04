People are posting pictures of rainbow after Anand Mahindra shares a motivational quote: Here's what it says

Anand Mahindra on Monday posted a quote by John Vance Cheney as a ‘Monday Motivation’ for his followers. He then made a reference to the rainbow by adding that no matter what tears one may have shed, one will always see “the rainbow”.

“The Soul would have no Rainbow, Had the eyes no tears -John Vance Cheney. Poet. No matter what tears you may have shed, look for the rainbow this week. It always appears #MondayMotivation,” said the post by the Mahindra Group chairman.

The quote means that one will never be able to appreciate the beautiful and good things in their life if they never had any pain or sadness.

As a response to the post, numerous users on X have shared multiple pictures of rainbows while tagging Mahindra as well.

One user replied to the post with two pictures and a caption that said, “Yes! It does sir...its a good way to start the week with new hope looking at the horizon for the rainbow, which adds colour to our life, to appreciate things that still add weightage to the scale of happiness ..!”

Another user commented on the calmness that rainbows provide.

Some users replied by writing their motivational words, one of them wrote, “Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.”

Another X user commented, “Always look at the silver linings. That’s usually my outlook as well, Sir.”

After seeing all the beautiful pictures, Mahindra replied to his followers by saying that he will also post a picture of the last rainbow he saw.

“Nice captures. Thanks for sharing them. Happy to see more from others who recently photographed a rainbow. Will dig out the last one I saw and took a pic of…,” Mahindra wrote in his reply.