Petascale supercomputer 'PARAM Ganga' installed at IIT Roorkee

The National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) has deployed 'PARAM Ganga', a supercomputer at IIT Roorkee, with a supercomputing capacity of 1.66 Petaflops.

"The system is designed and commissioned by C-DAC under Phase 2 of the build approach of the NSM. Substantial components utilised to build this system are manufactured and assembled within India along with an indigenous software stack developed by C-DAC, which is a step towards the 'Make in India' initiative of the government," the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeiTY) said in a release.

The NSM, which is being steered jointly by MeiTY and the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and implemented by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), is progressing significantly in the right direction.

Infrastructure, applications, R&D, HRD being the four main pillar of the NSM have been functioning efficiently to realise the goal of developing indigenous supercomputing ecosystem of the nation, it added.

C-DAC has been entrusted the responsibility for design, development, deployment and commissioning of the supercomputing systems under the build approach of Mission.

The Mission plans to build and deploy 24 facilities with cumulative compute power of more than 64 Petaflops. Till now, C-DAC has deployed 11 systems at IISc, IITs, IISER Pune, JNCASR, NABI-Mohali and C-DAC under NSM Phase-1 and Phase-2 with a cumulative compute power of more than 20 Petaflops.

The supercomputer infrastructure installed at various Institutes across the country have helped the R&D community to achieve major milestones, objectives and products for scientific and societal applications. Total 36,00,000 computational jobs have been successfully completed by around 3,600 researchers across the nation on the NSM systems to date, the ministry said.

The availability of PARAM Ganga will accelerate the research and development activities in multidisciplinary domains of science and engineering with a focus to provide computational power to user community of IIT Roorkee and neighbouring academic institutions, it added.

"Under the build approach, C-DAC is building an indigenous supercomputing ecosystem in a phased manner, which is leading to indigenously designed and manufactured supercomputers. It has designed and developed a compute server "Rudra" and high-speed interconnect "Trinetra" which are the major sub-assemblies required for supercomputers," the release said.

Some of the large-scale applications which are being developed under NSM include NSM Platform for genomics and drug discovery, science based decision support framework to address urban environment issues (meteorology, hydrology, air quality), flood early warning and prediction system for river basins of India, HPC software suite for seismic imaging to aid oil and gas exploration, and MPPLAB: Telecom Network Optimization.

