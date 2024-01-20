'Phones down, heads up': Bengaluru's 'smartphone zombie' warning resonates with netizens

In Bengaluru, a signboard has captured the public's attention and ignited a debate on the pervasive issue of smartphone addiction. The signboard, with its stark warning "Beware of Smartphone Zombies," serves as a poignant reminder of the digital distraction epidemic that is increasingly consuming the population. This viral phenomenon has sparked conversations about the dangers of being engrossed in our phones to the point of becoming oblivious to our surroundings.

Shared by the 'X' user, @prakritea17, with the description, "This signboard in BLR singlehandedly attacked our entire generation," the photo went viral, provoking a spirited chorus of reactions from the public.

The term 'Smartphone Zombies' refers to individuals who are so absorbed in their mobile devices that they resemble the walking dead, unaware and disconnected from the physical world around them. This behavior not only leads to decreased productivity and social disconnection but also poses significant safety risks, particularly when people use their phones while navigating busy streets.

The smartphone warning resonated with netizens on internet. "Wtf 😐 is this even real ? 😭," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Nowadays it looks like talking over the phone while crossing the busiest junction is a mandatory stuff for pedestrians .. .. . people lack basic sense."

A third user wrote, “Yes I too see many people using mobile in traffic they can’t wait for 30 to 60 (avg signal seconds ) without using mobile." “Phones down, heads up..’, a fourth user commented.

The addiction to smartphones in India is alarmingly high, with studies indicating that between 39% to 44% of the population may be affected. Teenagers, in particular, are at risk, with potential negative health consequences and psychological effects. The root cause of this addiction lies in the dopamine release triggered by notifications, creating a cycle of temporary pleasure followed by a letdown.

The implications of smartphone addiction extend to university students as well, where it is associated with a range of issues including sleep disorders, musculoskeletal and neurological problems, and negative impacts on academic performance and mental health.

In response to this growing concern, the State Project Director of Integrated Education in Karnataka has issued a circular instructing government schools to organize awareness programs to educate students about the ill-effects of mobile phone addiction. These initiatives aim to address the problem head-on, encouraging students to understand the consequences of excessive screen time and promoting healthier habits.

