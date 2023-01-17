Photo of burqa-clad woman carrying a Swiggy bag goes viral: Here's the truth behind the image

A picture of a burqa-clad woman carrying a Swiggy bag on her back and walking down the street is going viral on social media. This picture became a point of discussion among netizens recently, while the reality is quite different from what the picture depicts.

The woman walking down the road is identified as Rizwana. According to sources quoted by the news agency ANI, she lives in a one-room house in the Janata Nagri Colony on Jagatnarayan Road in Lucknow. Rizwana shared that she bought the bag with the brand name for delivering disposable goods because the bag she used earlier got torn, due to which she had to replace it with the Swiggy bag.

Someone clicked a picture of a burqa-clad woman, with a Swiggy backpack, walking down a road in Lucknow and posted it on social media.#Swiggy #Lucknow #burqa pic.twitter.com/3D4NzVQDXx — Ashish Rajput (@twittofalmighty) January 17, 2023

Rizwana told ANI, “I sell disposable cutlery, visiting door-to-door and local shops. I used to carry the items in a bag which got damaged. Then I purchased this 'Swiggy' bag for Rs 50.”

She further said, "I recently got my younger daughter admitted to a school and will get my son admitted next year. Along with the delivery work, I also work as a domestic helper in a bid to make more earnings. I walk about 6-7 km, but my total savings at the end of any given day at work is only about Rs 60-70."

Rizwana’s husband, who she married 23 years ago, left her and their children three years ago. He was a rickshaw driver. Rizwana has four children, and two years ago, she married off her eldest daughter.

