‘Pick this up’: Viral clip shows foreign tourist picking litter, sparks anger over Indian visitors’ apathy

A video from Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district has gone viral, showing a foreign tourist quietly picking up plastic waste near a waterfall — trash left behind by other visitors. The man’s calm, unprompted act has reignited debate on public responsibility and the behavior of Indian tourists at natural sites.

The clip, shared on X, was captioned: “Shameful, a foreign tourist is more concerned about nature’s beauty while local tourists keep shamelessly littering such stunning places. No govt or administration is to be blamed– it’s the people who need to change if we ever want a clean country.”

In the video, the tourist is seen picking up wrappers and other plastic waste while locals stand by. “Maybe if I have a free day, I will sit and tell people, ‘Pick this up’. I have no problem telling people,” he says, continuing to gather litter around the waterfall.

The post sparked a wave of reactions — equal parts anger and reflection. “We need a generational shift in mindset. Teach your children that it is bad. I’ve seen people telling kids to throw trash out of cars. Civic sense is zero amongst us,” one user wrote.

“It's not the Government's fault, but Indians are the problem of littering in India,” said another. A third added, “Absolutely shameful. Until people change their mindset, no amount of rules or governance can keep our country clean.”

Many users noted this isn’t a one-off. Tourist destinations across India continue to suffer from littering, despite awareness campaigns, dustbins, and penalties. Plastic wrappers, bottles, and food waste remain common sights in public places.

Local authorities do carry out clean-up drives, but these efforts often fall short, especially when the root issue lies in public apathy.