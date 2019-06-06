Planning a trip to South India? IRCTC is giving 3 tour packages under Rs 20,000

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with exciting tour packages under Rs 20,000 for travellers looking to visit South India. These three new packages are called 'Southern Marvel, Dakshin Bharat Yatra and Chennai-Kanyakumari-Rameswaram-Madurai tour'. The tourists can choose from these options to decide the best travel package which best suits their needs and aspirations.

Here's all you need to know:

1. Southern Marvel

The 'Southern Marvel' tour is for six nights and seven days. It will cover destinations like Mumbai, Madurai, Rameswaram, and Kanyakumari. The departure day for this tour is every Friday from Mumbai, as per IRCTC's website. The cost of this package is Rs 15,090 per person.

The train details are as follows:

For the onward journey: Train number 11043

For the intermediate journey: Every Monday (Train number 22621)

For the return journey: Every Wednesday from Nagercoil Junction (Train number 16340)

2. Dakshin Bharat Yatra

The 'Dakshin Bharat Yatra' tour is for 13 nights and 14 days. It will cover destinations like Rameswaram, Madurai, Kovalam, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Tiruchirapalli, Tirupati, and Mallikarjuna. This tour will commence on June 16, 2019. The cost of the package is Rs 12,285 (per person), including GST.

3. Chennai- Kanyakumari- Rameswaram-Madurai tour

The 'Chennai-Kanyakumari-Rameswaram-Madurai' tour is for four nights and five days. The cost of the package is Rs 12,170 per person in a comfort class. However, the package tariff for a group booking is Rs 9, 540 for a comfort class. Under this tour, tourists will visit Kumari Amman Temple, Three Seas Mingle Point, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar Statue, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Mandapam, among other places.

