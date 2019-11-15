Planning a year-end trip? Check out which airline is offering best discount

If you are planning a trip by the end of the year and are concerned with the skyrocketing airfares, then we have some good news for you. Almost every airline including Air India, IndiGo, Spicejet, Vistara, Air Asia and Go Air are offering lucrative discounts on flight tickets. The offers are available not only for domestic but also for international flights.

Check out the fare details and discount offers on various airlines:

Air India flight ticket details, offers

National carrier Air India is offering a discount of 25 per cent on economy ticket fares under its 'Ghumo India Family Fare' offer. The offer is applicable only on domestic round-trip travel for families travelling together with a minimum of three members including spouse, children and head of a family and a maximum of six members. Discount would be available for passengers travelling up to 31st March 2020.

AirAsia India flight fare details, offers

AirAsia India under its 'Big Sale' scheme is offering a discount of 10% on its domestic flight tickets. The travel period is valid until March 1, 2021.

IndiGo flight ticket offers, discounts

Passenger carrier IndiGo is offering a huge discount on international flight tickets at an all-inclusive price of Rs 9,499 for a limited period. The airline has also been offering several discounts on domestic flight tickets.

HDFC Bank customers would get a cashback of 15 per cent of up to Rs 1,000 while using PayZApp for transactions. This offer would expire on January 10, 2020. Federal Bank is also giving its customers a 15 per cent cashback of up to Rs 1,500 while using their debit cards.

Bank of Baroda credit card users are offered a 15 per cent cashback up to Rs 2,000. This offer is valid until November 17, 2019. YES Bank credit card users would get Rs 2,000 off on an international flight. The validity of the offer will run till December 31.

Go Air flight ticket offers, discounts

You could use the Go Air mobile app to avail the airline's offers. Booking Go Air tickets from the mobile app and using promo code GOAPP10 could get you up to 10 per cent off.

With its initiative 'age is no excuse to not stay young', the flight is offering 8 per cent discount for senior citizen travellers. For students, Go Air is offering a 5 per cent discount on fare and excess baggage allowance of up to 25 per cent.

SpiceJet flight ticket offers, discounts

SpiceJet is offering Indusland Bank debit/credit card users Rs 1000 off on flights and free priority check-in. All you need to do is use the promo code FLYINDUS while booking flight tickets. The offer is valid on every Tuesdays and till May 13, 2020.

It is also offering up to Rs 1,000 off on flights and free priority check-in for Standard Chartered bank debit and credit cards users. To get the offer you need to use promo code SCB1000 while booking flight tickets. The offer is valid every Thursday and till February 20, 2020.

Vistara flight ticket offers, discounts

Vistara is offering 100 bonus CV points on its website and mobile app. You would receive 100 CV points on booking flight tickets directly with Vistara. One could earn 1000 bonus CV points on travel covered in a month and could make the most of those points by availing free flight bookings as well as other rewards and benefits.