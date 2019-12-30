Planning to drive to your New Year party? Here are traffic restrictions in Delhi you need to know

Delhi Traffic Police has announced arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic on New Year's Eve in the national capital. The traffic arrangements will cover the entire city with focus on areas expected to receive higher footfall during the celebrations. Delhi Police has also suggested routes for drivers planning to go from North to South and East to West when the traffic restrictions are in place.

Under these arrangements, no vehicles - public or private - will be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place. These restrictions will be imposed from 8:00 pm on December 31, 2019, and will remain in place till New Year celebrations continue. Vehicles en route to Connaught Place will be stopped at Mandi House, Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing, Gole Market, New Delhi GPO, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Feroz Shah Road crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, and Windsor Place.

Instead, drivers going to Connaught Place can park near Gole Dak Khana on Kali Bari Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, and Bhai Veer Singh Marg. Parking spots have also been set up near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR; near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House; near Minto Road on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and Press Road area; on Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj; on KG Marg near Feroz Shah Road or 'C' Hexagon; and near Windsor Place on Rajender Prasad Road and Raisina Road. These parking lots will have limited space available on first-come, first-served basis.

Traffic arrangements have also been made at other places expected to see high footfall, including Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam Airport, Rajouri Garden, Ashok Vihar, Model Town and Mayur Vihar. Necessary traffic diversions as per requirement shall also be done.

Drivers going from North Delhi to South Delhi have been advised to travel via Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram; or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram; or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road and beyond; or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuian Road, Hanuman Murti, and Ring Road.

For East to West movement, motorists have been asked to use Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, or Shankar Road.

