'Please don’t ask for our commercials or how much we charge...': Billionaire Nikhil Kamath's team shares how to get featured in his 'WTF is' podcast, says 'you can’t buy the boss'

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s team has shared how they select guests for his popular "WTF is" podcast, clarifying that paying for a spot isn’t an option. Rachna Bhutoria from Kamath's PR team in Bengaluru posted on LinkedIn, outlining the process and inviting applications.

"After months of handling requests, I figured it was time for a little clarity. I get it—pitching tirelessly for clients who deserve a platform is hard. I’ve been there. But here’s the thing: a bit of research goes a long way. Please don’t ask for our commercials or how much we charge or some kind of barter. Believe me, you can’t buy the boss," she wrote.

Bhutoria explained that the team first selects a podcast topic, then looks for guests who can offer unique and valuable insights.

"If your client genuinely brings fresh perspectives or represents an untapped area, we’re open to it—just send the name of the company. spokesperson (less media trained the better) and sector. That’s all we need. Think of an elevator pitch on steroids," she added.

"It’s refreshing to see a podcast prioritising genuine insights and unique perspectives over commercial interests. Authenticity and relevance will always stand out," wrote Papiha Ghosh on LinkedIn. "LOVE THIS! Much much respect," a user wrote.

In December, data from Apple and Podtail ranked "WTF is" as the ninth most popular podcast in India. A Spotify report also showed it as one of the top new and global video podcasts on the platform.