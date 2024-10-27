'Please F&O mein mat ghushna warna...': MS Dhoni's advice to youngsters on F&O trading in stock market

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MSD), the former captain of the Indian cricket team offered his unfiltered thoughts on futures and options (F&O) trading. At a public event, Dhoni emphasized the importance of understanding the inherent risks involved in trading, drawing parallels to the risks one encounters in life. “There are certain types of risks you should take, but it’s best to avoid those you can’t handle if you lose,” he remarked, underscoring the necessity of being prepared for potential losses.

Addressing the audience, Dhoni observed the rapid fluctuations in sentiment among F&O traders. He pointed out how traders often switch their stances swiftly, saying, “They flip very quickly. First, they’ll say it’s a buying opportunity, and then the next day, they’ll declare it’s a selling opportunity.”

In his candid advice to young and aspiring traders, Dhoni was clear: “Please, don’t get into F&O; it will be difficult to exit.” He further added, “If you want that adrenaline rush, there are plenty of other activities you can engage in. Don’t try your luck with F&O; only professionals can handle it.”

Dhoni also addressed the grim statistics that loom over the F&O trading landscape. “When you log in to any trading app, it tells you that 90 percent of F&O traders lose their money while only 10 percent win,” he noted. “I really want to know who these 10 percent are. These guys are eating our money and becoming rich. That’s why I stopped.” His candid admission highlights the harsh realities of trading, where the majority face losses.

On a personal note, Dhoni shared his own stock market preferences, stating that he avoids purchasing stocks that are at an all-time high. “It is out of my target system,” he explained, indicating his strategic approach to investing.