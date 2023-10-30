'Please leave Babar Azam alone': Waqar Younis backs Pak captain as leaked WhatsApp chat triggers controversy

Former Pakistan cricket great Waqar Younis backed the current captain Babar Azam as his leaked WhatsApp chat with a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has sparked a massive controversy.

A private chat between Babar and PCB COO Salman Naseer was leaked amid rumours of PCB chief Zaka Ashraf not responding to his calls.

In the leaked chat, which was shown on a Pakistan television channel, Salman asked the captain about allegations doing rounds that he had been calling the PCB chief but was not getting a response. Babar replied that he never called Ashraf.

“Babar, there’s also been this news circulating on TV and social media that you have been calling chairman and he’s not answering you. Have you called him recently?”, reads the message by Salman to Babar in the screenshot of a WhatsApp chat.

“Salam Salman bhai, Ma ny to sir ko koi call nahi ke (Hello Salman bhai, I made no such calls)”, replied Babar to Salman’s text. “ok thanks”, reads the last message by Salman.

Meanwhile, Waqar Younis, while expressing his support for the current skipper, shared his frustration on social media and asked everyone to stop pressuring Babar Azam.

“Ya kya Karna ki koshish kar raha ho aap loog??? This is pathetic !!!

Khush ho gaya aap loog. Please leave

@babarazam258 alone 🙏🏽. He’s an asset of Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL @Salman_ARY”, said Waqar in his post on X(formerly Twitter).

Younis's comments come after Azam was criticized by some fans and pundits for his recent performances in World Cup matches and speculations were doing rounds that he might get removed from the captaincy of Pakistan cricket team. Azam has scored just one half-century in his last five matches and Pakistan have lost four of those matches.

Based on the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup points table, Pakistan is currently ranked 6th with 4 points from six matches. Pakistan has suffered four consecutive losses in the tournament, and its chances of reaching the semifinals are currently slim. However, the team still has three matches remaining in the group stage, against Bangladesh, New Zealand and England. If Pakistan can win all the matches, they may still be able to make it to the last four.

