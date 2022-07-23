PM hosts dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind here with members of the Union Cabinet, chief ministers of various states and other dignitaries attending it.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu also attended the farewell dinner for Kovind whose term ends Monday.

Official sources said the dinner had a good representation from all parts of the country, including many Padma awardees and tribal leaders.

A source said this dinner was "unique" as it did not have the usual Delhi-centric crowd and the emphasis was to make it more representative.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Hosted dinner in honour of President Kovind Ji. Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, Venkaiah Ji, and other esteemed dignitaries, including ministers were present. We were also glad to welcome several grassroots level achievers, Padma awardees, tribal community leaders and others at the dinner."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and members of the prime minister's Cabinet were present at the event. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attended the dinner.

Murmu was elected to be the next President of India on Friday after she comprehensively defeated the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

She will take oath at the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday.