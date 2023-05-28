PM Modi honours workers who helped build new Parliament House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday. At the hours-long ceremony, the PM honoured the workers who helped make the new parliament building. "Today, as we inaugurate the new building of our Parliament, we honour the Shramiks for their tireless dedication and craftsmanship,” the Prime Minister wrote in a tweet.

PM Modi was photographed gifting mementoes to the workers. “In the development journey of every country, some moments come which become immortal. 28th May is such a day,” said PM Modi at the new Lok Sabha. He said that the new Parliament is not just a building but the symbol of the aspirations of 140 crore people.

He also highlighted that the building is equipped with modern facilities and latest gadgets. It has given employment to over 60,000 labourers, said PM Modi, adding that a digital gallery has been created to honour their hard work.

On Sunday morning, PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Several Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya and Jitendra Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP president J P Nadda among other leaders were present on the occasion.

A multi-faith prayer was also held to mark the occasion.

The new Parliament building, constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, has a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

Earlier, following the controversy surrounding PM Modi's inauguration, where he would be inaugurating the new building over the President, the opposition parties announced their decision to boycott the ceremony. The opposition parties called the ceremony an “assault on democracy” and an “insult to the president”.