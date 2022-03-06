PM Modi inaugurates metro rail project in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pune metro rail project.

The inauguration of the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km long project took place at the Garware Metro Station, from where Modi proceeded to take a metro ride to the Anandnagar station.

The total cost of the Pune metro project is over Rs 11,400 crore. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016.

