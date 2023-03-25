PM Modi interacts with students and Bengaluru Metro workers following the inauguration of new metro line

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bengaluru Metro. He also took a ride in the newly inaugurated metro.

Sharing the news, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted, “PM Narendra Modi is on board the Bengaluru Metro, interacting with people from different walks of life.”

PM @narendramodi is on board the Bengaluru Metro, interacting with people from different walks of life. pic.twitter.com/RKdLSXMucw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 25, 2023

After arriving at Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Station, PM first purchased a ticket at the ticket window before touring the special exhibition put up on the occasion. The Prime Minister then went to the platform to board the Metro after unveiling the plaque commemorating the opening of the White Field Metro Line.

From the picture shared by the PMO office on Twitter, Modi can be seen interacting with students and metro workers while travelling in the Bengaluru metro.

The Governor of Karnataka, Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot and the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basvaraj Bommai, accompanied PM Modi.

The prime minister's special focus is creating top-notch urban mobility infrastructure across the nation. In keeping with this, the Prime Minister officially opened the 13.71 km section of the Reach-1 extension project under Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 that runs from Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line.

The opening of this metro line, which was constructed for over Rs 4250 crores, would give commuters in Bengaluru a clean, safe, quick, and comfortable transport option, improving convenience and will ease traffic congestion in the city.

