'Learning the art of the deal from you': PM Modi refers to Donald Trump's book in Howdy, Modi! speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the Howdy, Modi! event inHouston, Texas on Sunday credited US President Donald Trump for teaching him afew things about the art of negotiation. President Trump had earlier referredto PM Modi as a tough negotiator. PM Modi thanked the leader and said that hehimself was an expert in the "art of dealing".

"In the days to come, I will be speaking with President Trump. He oftencalls me a tough negotiator, but he himself knows the art of the deal and I amlearning from him," Modi said. PM Modi's comment was a nod to DonaldTrump's book Trump: The Art of the Deal, co-authored by the President and TonySchwartz.

The book talks about Donald Trump's journey from his childhood in JamaicaEstates, Queens up to the establishment of his business empire. Trump: The Artof the Deal also follows his early work in Brooklyn before he went on to buildThe Trump Organisation. It further delves into his thoughts and principlesbehind various projects. The book mentions an 11-step formula to establish asuccessful business.

The event, Howdy, Modi! was attended by more than 50,000 American Indians atthe NRG Stadium. Addressing the Indian diaspora, PM Modi spoke about a host ofthings. Both the leaders also spoke about investments in the countries.President Trump said India has never invested in the US as much as it is doingtoday. "I want to say it is reciprocal because we are doing the same thingin India," he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about Kashmir and revocation of Article 370."Article 370 had deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh ofdevelopment. Terror and separatist elements were misusing the situation. Nowpeople there have got equal rights," he said.

Lashing out at Pakistan, PM Modi said that they are the same people whocould not govern their own country properly. "These are the same peoplewho shield terrorism and nurture it. The whole world knows them verywell," Modi said.

PM Modi further added that Trump was a household name even before he went onto hold the highest seat in the US. "His name is familiar to every personon the planet. His name comes up in almost every conversation in the world onglobal politics," he stated in his speech.

