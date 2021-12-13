PM Modi, President Kovind pay tributes to martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack

Observing the 20th anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Union ministers paid tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001.



In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen."



"I pay homage to brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice,” President Kovind wrote on Twitter.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also remembered the martyred and tweeted, "The nation will remain grateful for their courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty." "My tributes to those brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives during the attack on the Parliament House in 2001,"

Union minister for home affairs Amit Shah also saluted the courage of the soldiers and said, "Your unparalleled valour and sacrifice will always inspire us to serve the nation."

Five heavily armed terrorists stormed inside the Parliament complex and opened fire indiscriminately on December 13, 2001, killing as many as 14 people, mostly security forces personnel and a civilian.



The attack took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were present in the building.