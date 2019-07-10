PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi console Team India after cricket world cup loss

The Men in Blue campaign at the 2019 World Cup came to an end on Wednesday after Virat Kohli & Co. lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in a stunning contest in the semi-final match at Old Trafford in Manchester. Later, fans in huge numbers took to social media to console Team India. The tournament favourites, Virat Kohli-led Team India was table topper and had finished the league stage with only loss to England.

Following the heart-breaking loss, several celebrities and eminent personalities took to Twitter to console Team India.

Needless to say, Indian fans are disappointed with the result but good to see Team India's fighting spirit till the very end, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A disappointing result, but good to see TeamIndia's fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud," Narendra Modi tweeted.

He further added that winning and losing is part of the game and also wished the team best of luck for the upcoming matches.

"Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours."

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to express his support to Team India for their outstanding performance in the World Cup.

"Though they're a billion broken hearts tonight, Team India, you put up a great fight and are deserving of our love & respect," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

He also congratulated the New Zealand cricket team for their second successive World Cup final.

"Congratulations to New Zealand on their well-earned win, that gives them a place in the World Cup final," Rahul Gandhi added.

Anand Mahindra, who is known for his witty replies on Twitter, said: "Once again, sport reminds us that despite all the odds being in our favour, the Universe doesn't play by our rules." The Mahindra group honcho also applauded Men in Blue for their performance in the match.

In the post match presentation, Virat Kohli congratulated New Zealand for their win and also thanked all the fans for coming out in huge numbers to support Team India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "Team India played a wonderful game of Cricket during the WC in England. The Indian team may have lost the match today but with their cricketing skills they have won the hearts everywhere.

Actor Karan Johar said: "I hate to sound like an old school uncle ( trollers will say aunt but it's not about me) when I say .."nazar lag gayee.." the boys fought valiantly and had a great run! We must applaud their incredible journey..not just focus on the destination!"

